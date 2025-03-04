AFTER A TWO YEAR SEARCH, THE GREATER BRIDGEPORT SYMPHONY NAMES EDUARDO LEANDRO MUSIC DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR

LEANDRO TO LEAD SOMETHING BIG! MAY 10 AT

THE KLEIN MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM IN BRIDGEPORT, CT

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 SEASONS GALA

ANNOUNCED FOR APRIL 4

Eduardo Leandro

Photo Courtesy Of GBS

BRIDGEPORT, CT (March 3, 2025) – After a comprehensive search that has spanned two seasons, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) is excited to announce the appointment of EDUARDO LEANDROas Music Director and Principal Conductor. Culled from a field of over 180 applicants, seven finalists vied for the Music Directorship in a competition that concluded in December 2024. Leandro’s grand inaugural concert Something Big! will take place on Saturday, May 10 at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, CT at 7:30pm.

Leandro was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, land of carnival, samba schools and rich musical culture. He attended the Sao Paulo State University, the Rotterdam Conservatory in the Netherlands, and Yale University. His conducting mentor and teacher was Gustav Meier, Music Director of GBS for over four decades. With his fluency in languages, GBS’ Board of Trustees selected Leandro for a myriad of his talents which include being a world-renowned percussionist, an educational leader, and for his proven skills working in community outreach and music education programs with Bridgeport youth. “I wish our audience could have seen Eduardo in Bridgeport’s elementary schools last year,” says GBS President Mark Halstead. “He speaks five languages and was uniquely able to make a real connection with the students.”

Maestro Eduardo looks forward to broadening communications with the many diverse groups in the greater Bridgeport area. He has already made himself known around town through school visits and is now a regular at Bridgeport’s Brazilian churrascarias. “I am looking forward to celebrating life through art here in Bridgeport, and to sharing our beautiful music straight from our souls to you, our listeners and supporters,” says Leandro. “I understand how much music can unite and transform a community. I’ve seen that happen many times all over the world, from South Korea to Switzerland to Springfield MA. A symphony orchestra should mirror its community, and I want to see the Greater Bridgeport Symphony doing just that.”

GBS’ concert on May 10 will mark Leandro’s debut as Music Director and it will live up to the show’s name, Something Big! Pianist Andrew Armstrong, a perennial favorite of GBS who got his professional start here some 20+ years ago, will play Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” and the orchestra will also render Mendelssohn’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” overture and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4. “ “I want to present music that the audience will really enjoy, and that the orchestra will love to play,” Maestro Eduardo said.

GBS extends an invitation to join the celebration of the upcoming 80th Season with a Gala to meet Maestro Eduardo, on Friday, April 4 from 7:00pm-11:00pm at The City Wide Church Ballroom (formerly Congregation Rodeph Sholom) 2385 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. The Around the World in 80 Seasons Gala will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, a silent and live auction and music by the Anthony DeQuattro Quintet along with a special surprise performance from a young rising star violinist. The Gala honors Herbert and Doris Harrington; Mrs. Harrington was an indispensable leader with GBS for over 30 years until her recent passing. Gala tickets are $150 per person or $250 for VIP seating with Maestro Leandro. Tables for eight $1100. Seating is limited. To make a reservation visit www.GBS.ORG or call (203)576-0263.

Tickets are on sale now for Something Big! at The Klein on May 10, 7:30 PM. Good seats available in all sections from $18 to $72. Family Pack deal available: kids under 19 are free, with accompanying adults getting 15% off regular pricing. Subscriptions for the 2025-26 will go on sale at the end of March. Visit www.GBS.org or call (203)576-0263.