DoingItLocal

Shelton Police have arrested two men in connection with the investigation of a suspicious death at the Residence Inn Hotel on 1001 Bridgeport Avenue.

On December 26, 2024, police charged Daqwon Graham, 30, of Ansonia, with promoting prostitution, and Jordan Rambert, 35, of New Haven, with soliciting prostitution.

The investigation began on October 1, 2024, at approximately 8:00 AM when officers discovered a deceased female in the hotel’s courtyard. Police determined that Rambert had been visiting the woman when she reportedly failed to return to the room.

Search warrants executed on the hotel room and a vehicle linked to the victim revealed connections to Graham. Evidence uncovered supported the charges filed against both men.

Graham and Rambert turned themselves in to Shelton Police on December 26. Both were released after posting $10,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on January 16, 2024.