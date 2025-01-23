DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport has been recognized as the 3rd Place, Medium City winner in the 2025 Childhood Obesity Prevention/Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards. The award, presented by The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) in partnership with the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA), includes a $15,000 grant to further the City Fresh Program’s efforts to enhance childhood health and environmental sustainability.

The grant will bolster City Fresh’s mission to promote access to nutritious food and sustainable practices for families in Bridgeport. Mayor Ganim accepted the award on behalf of the city during USCM’s 93rd Winter Meeting on January 18, 2025, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.

“This recognition and funding from USCM and ABFHA highlight our city’s commitment to improving health and sustainability for our residents,” said Mayor Ganim. “The City Fresh Program is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives that positively impact the lives of children and families. This grant ensures we can continue to build a healthier Bridgeport.”