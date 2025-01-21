DoingItLocal

Teen On Moped and Car Collide

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 20, 2025

A teenager riding a moped was injured in a collision with a car at the intersection of Tunxis Hill and Knapps Highway on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:55 p.m., and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene. The teen was transported to the hospital with injuries, the extent of which remains unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the circumstances leading to the collision. The incident remains under investigation. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

2025-01-20@5:55pm–#Fairfield CT

