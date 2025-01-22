DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – January 21, 2025 – In response to growing concerns about potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, Bridgeport Public Schools is reaffirming its commitment to protecting the safety and privacy of all students and families. During the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 13, 2025, Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery emphasized that the district’s immigration enforcement guidelines are in full effect and are designed to safeguard students, regardless of their immigration status.

Key Guidelines and Protocols:

Visitor Protocol: All visitors must report to the main office, present valid identification, and state a legitimate purpose for their visit. Unauthorized individuals will be denied access. Immigration Enforcement Restrictions: Federal immigration activities are strictly prohibited on school property, transportation routes, and during school activities unless prior approval is granted by the Superintendent. ICE agents or other government officials are not allowed to enter school buildings, buses, or attend school events without written authorization. Student Privacy Protections: Bridgeport Public Schools does not collect or store information regarding students’ immigration status, ensuring the privacy and safety of all students.

Steps to Follow if an ICE Officer Arrives:

Secure the Premises: Communicate with the officer using the intercom and, if necessary, lock all exterior doors to prevent unauthorized entry.

Communicate with the officer using the intercom and, if necessary, lock all exterior doors to prevent unauthorized entry. Meet the Officer at the Entrance: ICE officers should always be met at the school entrance, where all visitors are screened for entry.

ICE officers should always be met at the school entrance, where all visitors are screened for entry. Request Officer Information: Ask for the ICE officer’s name, badge/ID number, and the reason for the visit.

Ask for the ICE officer’s name, badge/ID number, and the reason for the visit. Contact the Superintendent’s Office: Immediately notify the Superintendent’s office to ensure they are informed and can take the necessary action.

Immediately notify the Superintendent’s office to ensure they are informed and can take the necessary action. Do Not Physically Interfere: If the ICE officer does not comply with district protocols, do not physically intervene. Instead, gather information and notify district security supervisors and the Superintendent’s office.

Commitment to Community Engagement and Support

Bridgeport Public Schools is collaborating with key community partners, including the Connecticut Institute for Refugees & Immigrants, CT Students For A Dream, and others, to host a series of community forums and training sessions in the coming weeks. These forums will provide the Bridgeport community with essential resources and information to address concerns related to student safety and immigration. Additionally, the district is offering professional development for staff to equip them with the knowledge and tools to support students and families during challenging times.

Dr. Avery reiterated that Bridgeport Public Schools remains committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all students. The district continues to collaborate with the Bridgeport Police Department to uphold student safety, privacy, and well-being.

Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery’s Statement:

“We will not tolerate any threats to the safety or dignity of our students. Every student in Bridgeport, regardless of their immigration status, has the right to feel secure and supported in our schools. I became an educator to advocate for all students, and I will ensure their rights and privacy are upheld. Our schools will remain a safe space where all students can learn, grow, and succeed without fear or discrimination.”