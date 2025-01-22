DoingItLocal

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Regional Task Force Arrests Convicted Felon on Firearm and Drug Charges

ByAlex

Jan 22, 2025

In January, the Bridgeport Regional Task Force launched an investigation into Ralph Cora, 41, of Bridgeport, after receiving intelligence that he possessed a firearm despite previous felony convictions. On January 14, officers located Cora near Park Avenue and Gregory Street and conducted an investigative stop as he moved to Taft Avenue.

A search of Cora’s vehicle uncovered a Palmetto Armory 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, a U.S. Army ballistic vest, and 110 bags of marijuana weighing approximately two pounds. Cora was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of Body Armor, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.

By Alex

Bridgeport Regional Task Force Arrests Convicted Felon on Firearm and Drug Charges

