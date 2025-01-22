DoingItLocal

In January, the Bridgeport Regional Task Force launched an investigation into Ralph Cora, 41, of Bridgeport, after receiving intelligence that he possessed a firearm despite previous felony convictions. On January 14, officers located Cora near Park Avenue and Gregory Street and conducted an investigative stop as he moved to Taft Avenue.

A search of Cora’s vehicle uncovered a Palmetto Armory 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, a U.S. Army ballistic vest, and 110 bags of marijuana weighing approximately two pounds. Cora was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of Body Armor, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.