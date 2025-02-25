Bridgeport Entertainment

Experience the Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party with DJ Swiftie!

ByAlex

Feb 25, 2025

Get ready for a night of non-stop Taylor Swift hits, electrifying remixes, and unforgettable vibes. DJ Swiftie—hailed as the world’s #1 Taylor Swift DJ—brings an energy-packed show that will have you dancing and singing along to every song, from chart-topping anthems to deep-cut fan favorites.

  • Tickets: $25 in advance | $30 day of show
  • VIP: $50 (Includes early entry, 1 foam glow wand & 1 signed show poster)

Get your tickets now: www.theklein.org/buy-tickets/upcoming-events/tay-tay-dance-party-featuring-dj-swiftie/

Don’t miss out on this ultimate Swiftie experience—secure your spot today!

By Alex

