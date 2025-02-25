Bridgeport Entertainment

Experience Wine at The Klein (and Whiskey too!)

ByAlex

Feb 25, 2025

on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM! Step onto The Klein’s iconic stage and taste 50+ wines and whiskeys from Kindred Spirits & Wine Shops, with experts on hand to guide your experience. Enjoy delicious appetizers while supporting a great cause—all ticket proceeds benefit the Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Order tickets here: https://www.theklein.org/…/wine-at-the-klein-and…/ Today!

🎟 Tickets: $40 in advance | $50 on the day (no fees)

🚫 Must be 21+ with valid ID to attend

A night of fine drinks and great company—happening at The Klein!

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Burglary!

Feb 25, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport Entertainment

Experience the Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party with DJ Swiftie!

Feb 25, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Crash!

Feb 25, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Burglary!

Feb 25, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport Entertainment

Experience the Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party with DJ Swiftie!

Feb 25, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport Entertainment

Experience Wine at The Klein (and Whiskey too!)

Feb 25, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Crash!

Feb 25, 2025 Stephen Krauchick