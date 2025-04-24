Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigating Two Morning Commercial Burglaries

ByAlex

Apr 24, 2025

Bridgeport Police are investigating two separate commercial burglaries reported Thursday morning. The first was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 700 block of Arctic Street, and the second at 10:34 a.m. in the 500 block of Hallett Street.

