Bridgeport Police Investigating Two Morning Commercial Burglaries

Bridgeport Police are investigating two separate commercial burglaries reported Thursday morning. The first was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 700 block of Arctic Street, and the second at 10:34 a.m. in the 500 block of Hallett Street.

