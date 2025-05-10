Bad Bud Recall

State News

The Department has been informed by Curaleaf that the following medical marijuana product has been voluntarily recalled:

Product Name: Curaleaf Whole Flower 3.5g Auburn (H) 00580

Batch Number: 2412267F4-AT NDC: 00580 Expiration Date: 3/3/2026

This product has been recalled due to the results of a 60-day stability test that fell outside of the acceptable range for total yeast and mold. Stability testing is an important way to ensure a product maintains its quality. When a product does not pass a stability test, it is a sign that the product’s shelf life may be shorter than originally expected. The recalled product passed all required laboratory testing at the time it was distributed to cannabis establishments for retail sale.

If you have any health concerns, please review them with a medical professional. Patients who have this product may return it to the dispensary facility or hybrid retailer where you purchased it.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Medical Marijuana Program at dcp.mmp@ct.gov.

