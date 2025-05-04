Fairfield to Sponsor Workshop to Help Non-Profits and Businesses Reduce Energy Costs and “Go Green”

Fairfield, CT – The Town of Fairfield’s Department of Community & Economic Development, in partnership with Sustainable Fairfield, the Sponsors of Energize ConnecticutSM, Avangrid, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating (UI) and Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG), and the Connecticut Green Bank, will offer a free workshop on Tuesday, May 13th, aimed at helping businesses and nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, undertake energy-related building improvements.

The workshop will feature guest speakers Peter Ludwig of Connecticut Green Bank and Colleen Morrison of UI and SCG.

Attendees can expect to learn more about how to lower their energy costs and fund energy-related improvements including solar installation through programs such as C-PACE and the Small Business Energy Advantage Program.

C-PACE, which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, is an innovative program that lets property owners pay for green improvements over time through a voluntary benefit assessment on their property tax bill. C-PACE makes it easier for building owners to secure low-interest capital to fund energy improvements and is structured so that energy savings more than offset the benefit assessment.

The SBEA Program features a no-cost, no-obligation energy assessment of a facility that includes lighting, HVAC, and refrigeration systems and a customized recommendation including an estimate of savings, available incentives, and attractive financing for the balance of the installed costs.

The workshop will be held at the Fairfield Theatre Company, located at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield.

Parking is available in the Sanford Street Parking lot directly across from FTC or at the Sherman Green Lot (1451 Post Road).

Sign-in and informal networking will commence at 8:00 a.m. The program will commence at 8:15 a.m., and run through 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and a continental breakfast will be provided.

“Energy efficiency is important to our community,” stated Fairfield’s Director of Economic Development, Mark Barnhart. “That’s why we are delighted to be co-sponsoring this workshop that allows organizations to go green while saving money.”

“Our support for the workshop illustrates Sustainable Fairfield’s strong commitment to helping businesses and non-profits, in addition to individuals and households, take meaningful steps for greater sustainability and cost-efficient energy use,” said Bob Wall, Sustainable Fairfield chairman.

The program is free of charge, but advanced registration is encouraged as space is limited. To register, please visit the link here.

For further information, contact Mark Barnhart, Director of Community & Economic Development, at (203) 256-3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org.

About the Speakers

Peter Ludwig leads outreach for Connecticut Green Bank’s building solutions programs. In this role, he builds strategic partnerships and helps building owners, economic development partners, non-profits, and other partners access Green Bank financing and incentives for green property upgrades.

Prior to the Green Bank, Peter developed and led award-winning affordable housing energy retrofit programs at Elevate.

Colleen Morrison runs the Small Business Energy Efficiency program at UI and SCG. She manages projects across the state of CT alongside their partners at Eversource.

Over the last 14 years, she has worked with the electric and gas utilities across CT, NY, MA, and Maine in various capacities in customer service, billing, financial teams, and now working on the Conservation and Loan Management Team, which focuses on helping customers save money and reduce their energy footprint through efficiency improvements.

About Connecticut Green Bank

The Connecticut Green Bank is the nation’s first green bank.

Established by the Connecticut General Assembly as a part of Public Act 11-80, the Connecticut Green Bank supports the State’s energy strategy to achieve cleaner, less expensive, and more reliable sources of energy while creating jobs and supporting local economic development.

About the Small Business Energy Advantage Program

The Small Business Energy Advantage program is designed to provide cost-effective, turnkey energy-saving services for small commercial and industrial customers who do not have the time, financial resources, or in-house expertise necessary to analyze and modify their energy usage.

The program offers a free energy evaluation and can finance energy efficiency improvements through a zero percent interest loan through your electric utility bill for qualified customers.