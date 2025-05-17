Trumbull Uncategorized

Fire Safety Failures Prompt Evacuation at St. Joseph’s Center

ByStephen Krauchick

May 16, 2025

[May 16, 2025] — St. Joseph’s Center, a skilled nursing facility has been placed under emergency evacuation of all 107 patients due to critical failures identified in the building’s fire life safety systems.

During ongoing safety assessments, facility leadership—working in conjunction with fire safety experts and local authorities—identified serious deficiencies that present conditions classified as Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH). These failures compromise the building’s ability to ensure the protection of residents and staff in the event of a fire or related emergency.

The evacuation is being carried out with full coordination with State and local agencies, and partnering healthcare facilities to ensure continuity of care and minimize disruption to residents. Families of residents are in progress of being notified by nursing home staff, and updates will continue to be provided as relocation efforts progress.

Further updates will be provided as they become available

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

