Fire Safety Failures Prompt Evacuation at St. Joseph’s Center

[May 16, 2025] — St. Joseph’s Center, a skilled nursing facility has been placed under emergency evacuation of all 107 patients due to critical failures identified in the building’s fire life safety systems.

During ongoing safety assessments, facility leadership—working in conjunction with fire safety experts and local authorities—identified serious deficiencies that present conditions classified as Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH). These failures compromise the building’s ability to ensure the protection of residents and staff in the event of a fire or related emergency.

The evacuation is being carried out with full coordination with State and local agencies, and partnering healthcare facilities to ensure continuity of care and minimize disruption to residents. Families of residents are in progress of being notified by nursing home staff, and updates will continue to be provided as relocation efforts progress.

Further updates will be provided as they become available