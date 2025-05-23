Mayor Ganim and the Department of Public Facilities Announce the Opening of City Parks for 2025 Memorial Day Weekend

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities has announced the opening date for the City’s parks for Saturday, May 24, 2025. Mayor Ganim is reminding all residents that checkpoints will be in effect for all visitors to purchase park stickers from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend in September. Residents should be aware that checkpoints will accept Credit Cards only for payment. There is also the option of obtaining Park Stickers at the City’s Parks & Recreation department via Cash or Credit, located at 7 Quarry Rd, Trumbull, CT, Monday through Friday from 8am-4pm.

The Bridgeport Police Department will be providing additional patrol cars on warm days and weekends. Parking Enforcement officers will be used to keep people from parking outside of the park, as vehicles may be subject to fines. There will also be an officer at each checkpoint in Seaside Park.

The Department of Public Facilities will utilize LED Message Boards at Seaside Park at the Perry Memorial Arch and West Beach entrance. These boards are installed at Beardsley Park as well, advising visitors of pertinent information regarding stickers and other park information.

Mayor Ganim stated, “As the date has finally approached for us to officially open our parks for the warm seasons, I hope all residents and visitors get to take advantage of these amenities. I encourage everyone to enjoy themselves and be reminded that safety is our top priority when it comes to our parks.”

PARK STICKER INFORMATION BELOW IS AS FOLLOWS:

Seaside Park and Beardsley Park

Annual Passes

Annual Parking Sticker (Resident Permit) – Vehicle Registered in Bridgeport: $15 Required starting May 24 th .

Annual Parking Sticker (Non-Resident CT Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT: $230 Required starting May 24 th .

Annual Parking Sticker (Special Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20 Required starting May 24 th .

Annual Parking Sticker (Out of State Permit) — Vehicle Registered Out-of-State with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20 Required starting May 24th.

Day Passes Available to CT Residents starts Saturday May 24th.

Seaside Park, CT Registration: $50 Required starting May 24 th .

Beardsley Park, CT Registration: $50 Required starting May 24th.

Day Passes Available to Out-of- State Residents starting Saturday May 24th.

Seaside Park Out of State Registration: $100 Required starting May 24 th .

Beardsley Park Out of State Registration: $100 Required starting May 24th.

Park stickers will be available for purchase on Saturday May 24th at the following locations:

Checkpoint booths at Seaside Park West Beach ( Credit Card ), and Beardsley Park ( Credit Card ); Weekends 8am-4pm

), and Beardsley Park ( ); Parks and Recreation Department, 7 Quarry Road, Trumbull; Mon-Fri 8am-4pm (cash and credit)

Stickers can only be purchased for the vehicle entering the park with proof of registration. The sticker will be affixed to the windshield by a checkpoint attendant.

If you have an Out-of-Town or Out-of-State vehicle but pay Bridgeport property taxes – please visit the Parks and Recreation Department with a current City of Bridgeport property tax bill to acquire a sticker. These stickers are NOT SOLD directly at the park checkpoints.

Senior Park Stickers

Bridgeport resident senior citizens ( 65 and older ) are eligible for a free lifetime Senior Park Sticker with proof of Bridgeport car registration and proof of age. Senior Park Stickers can only be acquired at the Parks and Recreation Department during office hours: Mon-Fri 8am-4pm

Lifeguards

Lifeguards will be on duty at Seaside Beach and Pleasure Beach from June 21st until Labor Day.

Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach Taxi Service will officially be open on July 4th (Weekends Only, including Holidays). The Taxi Free Service to Pleasure Beach begins at 10am and stops at 4pm, Pleasure Beach closure is at 6pm.

Splash Pads

Opening Day May 24 th

Beardsley Park Splash Pad – 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)

Seaside Park Splash Pad – West Beach, 1 Barnum Dyke (South End)

Tentative Opening Day June 21 st

Newfield Park Splash Pad – 104 Eagle Street (East End)

Puglio Park Splash Pad – 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)

Went Field Splash Pad – 401 Hanover Street (West Side)

Alice Street Splash Pad – 1 Alice Street (North End)

Curiale School Splash Pad – 189 Wood Avenue (West Side)

Columbus School Splash Pad – 275 George Street (The Hollow)

Ellsworth Park – 58 Ellsworth Street (Black Rock)

Johnson Oak Park – 55 Hewitt Street (East End)

Luis Munoz Marin School Splash Pad – 475 Helen Street (East Side)

Nob Hill – 115 Virginia Avenue (Upper East Side)

Park City Magnet School Splash Pad – 1526 Chopsey Hill (Reservoir/Whiskey Hill)

Success Splash Pad – 303 Grandfield Avenue (Boston Avenue/Mill Hill)

Washington Park Splash Pad – 475 East Washington Avenue (East Side)

Fishing

Day & Night fishing is both permitted along the city’s waterfronts and piers with a valid Fishing Permit. Follow all signs posted, and adhere to No Trespassing signs, specifically noted for the breaker at Seaside Park.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department website at www.Bridgeportct.gov/ParksandRec.