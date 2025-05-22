Naugatuck Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material Following Online Sting

On May 15, 2025, Roger Pratt, age 36, of Naugatuck was arrested by warrant for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material First Degree. Pratt was arraigned in Derby Superior Court and held on a court set bond of $75,000.00.

Roger Pratt’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began when he was accused of going online and attempting to meet an underage girl. A group of private citizens that uses social media to identify possible child predators engaged in conversations with Pratt and then confronted him in Ansonia. While the actions of the group to identify and expose child predators is commendable the Ansonia Police Department does not recommend private citizens confront someone they suspect, but rather reach out to the law enforcement agency where the suspect resides to report their suspicions.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.