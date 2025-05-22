Ansonia Valley

Naugatuck Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material Following Online Sting

ByStephen Krauchick

May 21, 2025

On May 15, 2025, Roger Pratt, age 36, of Naugatuck was arrested by warrant for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material First Degree. Pratt was arraigned in Derby Superior Court and held on a court set bond of $75,000.00.

Roger Pratt’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began when he was accused of going online and attempting to meet an underage girl. A group of private citizens that uses social media to identify possible child predators engaged in conversations with Pratt and then confronted him in Ansonia. While the actions of the group to identify and expose child predators is commendable the Ansonia Police Department does not recommend private citizens confront someone they suspect, but rather reach out to the law enforcement agency where the suspect resides to report their suspicions.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

