Norwalk Police Arrest Three for Paintball Gun Drive-By Attacks

Norwalk Police arrested three individuals overnight after multiple people were shot at with paintballs from a moving SUV. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle—a gray 2011 Acura MDX—shortly after the incidents and found paintballs and a paintball gun inside.

18-year-old Mason Riina of Norwalk and two 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody following two separate incidents reported near East Avenue and West Avenue. One victim was struck in the thigh, while another reported being fired at but was not hit. All three face charges of first-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief. Riina was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.