Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Three for Paintball Gun Drive-By Attacks

ByAlex

May 3, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested three individuals overnight after multiple people were shot at with paintballs from a moving SUV. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle—a gray 2011 Acura MDX—shortly after the incidents and found paintballs and a paintball gun inside.

18-year-old Mason Riina of Norwalk and two 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody following two separate incidents reported near East Avenue and West Avenue. One victim was struck in the thigh, while another reported being fired at but was not hit. All three face charges of first-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief. Riina was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Structure Fire

Apr 29, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Three Arrested After Taxi Driver Assaulted at Norwalk CITGO

Apr 29, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

6 Injured In Crash

Apr 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Merritt Rollover

May 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Pedestrian Hit

May 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Ansonia Structure Fire

May 3, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Smoke Shop Owner Arrested in Cannabis Sales Sting, Over 100 Pounds of Illegal THC Seized

May 3, 2025 Alex