Shelton Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Thefts and Street Takeover Activity

ByStephen Krauchick

May 22, 2025

Shelton Police, working with multiple agencies, arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Damato of Shelton on May 21, 2025, in connection with a series of stolen vehicle cases and local street takeovers. Investigators previously found stolen vehicles at and near his residence and identified Damato as an organizer of recent street takeover events. He was located hiding in a crawl space during the execution of a search warrant and taken into custody.

Damato was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with a search. His bond was set at $150,500, and he was scheduled to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on May 22, 2025. Additionally, 19-year-old Camilia Melendez of North Haven was charged with interfering with a search. She was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on June 10, 2025.

shelton

