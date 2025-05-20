Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Animal Control Hosts 2025 “Free the Shelter” Event

ByStephen Krauchick

May 20, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Animal Control is hosting the return of their “Free the Shelter” event on May 30th and May 31st with the intent to have a large amount of their animals adopted. All adoption fees are sponsored by The Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals in New Canaan as a part of the event’s initiative. Participants are encouraged to visit the Bridgeport Animal Shelter at 236 Evergreen Street between the hours of 10:00 AM-3:00 PM; no appointment needed. Participants will be able to fill out an application to get approved for a meet-and-greet with their preferred animal. Upon approval, participants will have their pets spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to the animal being brought home. Eligibility requirements for participants include bringing proof of home ownership or a notarized letter from a landlord, bringing any other dogs that may be in the home if a participant wishes to adopt a dog, and bringing all members of the household, including children under 13. Please note, pets will not be sent home on the same day of adoption.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Crash Involving Firetruck

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle getaway At Trumbull Gardens Causes Crash

May 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Multiple Pedestrian Strikes

May 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG OBJECTS TO KIDDE-FENWAL BANKRUPTCY DEAL THAT WOULD ENABLE CARRIER TO EVADE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN PFAS FOREVER CHEMICAL LIABILITY

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BLUMENTHAL, KING, TAKANO, COLLEAGUES DEMAND COMPLETE & UPDATED LIST OF CANCELLED VA CONTRACTS

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Crash Involving Firetruck

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Animal Control Hosts 2025 “Free the Shelter” Event

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick