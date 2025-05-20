The Bridgeport Animal Control Hosts 2025 “Free the Shelter” Event

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Animal Control is hosting the return of their “Free the Shelter” event on May 30th and May 31st with the intent to have a large amount of their animals adopted. All adoption fees are sponsored by The Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals in New Canaan as a part of the event’s initiative. Participants are encouraged to visit the Bridgeport Animal Shelter at 236 Evergreen Street between the hours of 10:00 AM-3:00 PM; no appointment needed. Participants will be able to fill out an application to get approved for a meet-and-greet with their preferred animal. Upon approval, participants will have their pets spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to the animal being brought home. Eligibility requirements for participants include bringing proof of home ownership or a notarized letter from a landlord, bringing any other dogs that may be in the home if a participant wishes to adopt a dog, and bringing all members of the household, including children under 13. Please note, pets will not be sent home on the same day of adoption.

