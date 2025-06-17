AirPods Lead Police to Ansonia Theft, Drugs, and Multiple Arrests

On June 14, 2025 two residents of Kentucky reported to the Ansonia Police Department that while they were camping in Rhode Island their car was broken into and property was stolen. The couple reported that airpods were among the stolen items and they were able to track them using their phone to High Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation a suspect along with an address on High Street were developed and a search warrant was obtained. During the execution of the search warrant 8 of the 11 items reported stolen were recovered. The suspect, Carlos Sobel, age 46, of Ansonia was located hiding behind the house and taken into custody. Sobel was charged with Larceny Third Degree and held on $10,000.00 bond.

During the search warrant, officers located 30 folds of suspected heroin inside the home which led to Possession of Narcotics charges for Sobel and Alicia Martoni, age 45, of Ansonia. Both were held on $5,000.00 bond.

Additionally, Carlos Sobel was wanted on three Violation of Probation warrants each with a $10,000.00. Both Martoni and Sobel were held on their bonds to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on June 16, 2025.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.