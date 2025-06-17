Valley

Second Arrest Made in Ansonia Street Takeover Investigation

Jun 16, 2025

On June 12, 2025 Madison Braska, age 22, of Massachusetts, was arrested by warrant for her involvement in the April 26, 2025 street takeover in Ansonia. Braska is the second arrest in the investigation and more arrests are expected as detectives continue to investigate and identify others involved in the incident.

Braska was charged with Riot First Degree, Conspiracy to Riot First Degree, Risk of Injury and Interfering. She was held on a $50,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on June 13, 2025.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

