Bridgeport Man Held on $1.2M Bond in Stalking and Firearm Case

On June 5, 2025, Hippolito Rodriguez, age 52, of Bridgeport was arrested by warrant for six different incidents where he harassed and stalked an ex-girlfriend. The incidents took place from January to April of this year. Rodriguez was initially arrested last Wednesday, 5/28/2025, by the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department. Rodriguez was arrested on 5 failure to appear warrants for cases from Bridgeport, Connecticut State Police and Branford Police Department.

In the Ansonia cases Hippolito Rodriguez was charged with 7 counts of Violation of Restraining Order, 7 counts of Stalking First Degree, 7 counts of Harassment Second Degree, 3 counts of Criminal Trespass First Degree, single counts of Burglary Third Degree with a Firearm, Burglary Third Degree, Threatening First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief Third Degree, and Larceny Sixth Degree. Rodriguez was held on $1,225,000.00 in bonds to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court today 6/5/2025.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.