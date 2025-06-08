Valley

Ansonia Man Charged with Stealing Over $20K from Elderly Resident

ByAlex

Jun 8, 2025

On June 4, 2025, Harry Danley, age 55, of Ansonia was arrested by warrant for his involvement in a fraud and theft investigation. The conservator for an 85-year-old Ansonia resident reported the possible theft in March of 2025. The investigation showed numerous checks written to Danley dating back to 2020 totaling over $20,000.00 and there appeared to be no legitimate reason for the checks.

Danley was charged with Larceny First Degree, he was released on a $35,000.00 bond with a court date of June 18, 2025 at Derby Superior Court.

By Alex

