Bridgeport Father Of 9 Dies In Jet Ski Accident

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 11, 2025

On the evening of June 4, 2025, a personal watercraft accident on the Housatonic River tragically claimed the life of 45-year-old Carlos M. Cruz Gonzalez of Bridgeport. Authorities responded shortly after 10:05 p.m. to the area near Sikorsky Aircraft after receiving a report of an overturned jet ski. Gonzalez was discovered on the river’s west shore and was pronounced dead on site. An autopsy concluded his death resulted from blunt-force trauma to the head, torso, and limbs, and the incident was classified as accidental .

Born in Puerto Rico, Gonzalez had been a Bridgeport resident for nearly two decades. His obituary celebrated his “radiant personality” and mechanical prowess, noting that he worked as an auto technician and was beloved for his sociable, upbeat demeanor. A devoted father of nine, he enjoyed playing music—especially in his Jeep—and had a passion for jet-skiing, which his obituary described as part of his adventurous spirit ctpost.com.

He is survived by his nine children and three siblings. Memorial services took place on June 10 at Peaceful Light Funeral Home in Bridgeport, followed by interment at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby.

Mr. Cruz’s obituary and a video celebrating his life can be found here: https://www.luzdepaz.com/obituaries/carlos-cruz-gonzalez

