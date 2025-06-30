Bridgeport Police Investigate Two Shootings and Chase Tied to Gun Violence

Bridgeport, CT – Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on the evening of June 25, 2025, leaving three individuals injured and leading to a high-speed police pursuit and crash on Route 8.

At approximately 7:21 PM, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers to 12 rounds fired near the 40–50 block of Sheridan Street. Responding officers located a crime scene, and shortly after, two male victims—ages 26 and 18—arrived at Bridgeport Hospital. Both underwent surgery and were previously listed in critical condition. The Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. Detective Timothy Leonard is leading the investigation.

Around the same time, a third victim, a 24-year-old man, also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined he was shot in a separate incident near Newfield Avenue and Clifford Street. That victim is in stable condition. Evidence was recovered from that scene as well, and Detective Palatiello is handling that investigation. Detectives are working to determine if the two shootings are connected.

Following the Sheridan Street shooting, officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the suspect description. The driver fled, initiating a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 8. Three suspects were taken into custody, and narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Arrested:

Dylan Durkin, 23, of Milford

Charges: Possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of ½ oz cocaine with intent, interfering with police, resisting arrest.

Bond: $35,000

Damien Hazel, 26, of Bridgeport

Charges: Engaging police in pursuit, interfering, resisting, reckless driving, possession of ½ oz cocaine with intent, 1st degree reckless endangerment, evading with injury, failure to insure vehicle, possession with intent to sell narcotics.

Bond: $81,000

Nicolas Vega, 25, of Ansonia

Charges: Possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of ½ oz cocaine with intent, interfering, resisting arrest.

Bond: $35,000

Police Chief Porter addressed the incidents, stating:

“While crime is down in Bridgeport, including shootings, these two incidents are a reminder that gun violence is still a threat. We are staying aggressive in our response and urge the community to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police tip line at 203-576-TIPS.