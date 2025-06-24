CALLING ALL BRIDGEPORT RESIDENTS TO ATTEND AND SPEAK UP TO PROTECT ALL OUR NEIGHBORS FROM NEW HOUSING WITHOUT PARKING

Meeting:
Monday, June 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM
City Hall – 45 Lyon Terrace, BPT
Our Planning and Zoning Commission will be deciding Bridgeport’s Parking Regulations.
We need to fight for these issues:
- Stop housing developer give-aways by requiring them to provide parking for new housing in our neighborhood
- Protect our quality of life and public safety by requiring off-street parking for new housing
- Reduce density, congestion, and road repairs on our neighborhood streets by requiring off-street parking for new housing
Any Questions?
Call City Councilwoman Michelle Lyons (134th District – North End)
📞 203-414-7926
✉️ Michelle.Lyons@bridgeportct.gov
Or
Call City Councilwoman Maria Valle (137th District – East Side)
📞 475-225-6164
✉️ Maria.Valle@bridgeportct.gov