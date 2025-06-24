CALLING ALL BRIDGEPORT RESIDENTS TO ATTEND AND SPEAK UP TO PROTECT ALL OUR NEIGHBORS FROM NEW HOUSING WITHOUT PARKING

Meeting:

Monday, June 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM

City Hall – 45 Lyon Terrace, BPT

Our Planning and Zoning Commission will be deciding Bridgeport’s Parking Regulations.

We need to fight for these issues:

Stop housing developer give-aways by requiring them to provide parking for new housing in our neighborhood

by requiring them to provide parking for new housing in our neighborhood Protect our quality of life and public safety by requiring off-street parking for new housing

by requiring off-street parking for new housing Reduce density, congestion, and road repairs on our neighborhood streets by requiring off-street parking for new housing

Any Questions?

Call City Councilwoman Michelle Lyons (134th District – North End)

📞 203-414-7926

✉️ Michelle.Lyons@bridgeportct.gov

Or

Call City Councilwoman Maria Valle (137th District – East Side)

📞 475-225-6164

✉️ Maria.Valle@bridgeportct.gov