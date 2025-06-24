Cooling Centers Open Across Stratford, Bridgeport, and Westport as Extreme Heat Continues Through June 25

Due to a forecasted heat wave with heat index values expected between 100 and 105 degrees, the towns of Stratford, Bridgeport, and Westport have activated their Cooling Center Protocols, effective immediately through 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Residents, especially seniors, children, those with pre-existing health conditions, and anyone vulnerable to heat-related illnesses are urged to stay cool, hydrated, and indoors. All three municipalities are offering designated cooling centers with varying hours to provide relief from the dangerous temperatures.

Governor Ned Lamont also issued statewide guidance, reminding residents that cooling centers can be located by dialing 2-1-1 and emphasizing precautions such as hydration, limited outdoor exposure, and checking on vulnerable individuals.

Stratford Cooling Center Locations:

Baldwin Center – 1000 West Broad St | Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

– 1000 West Broad St | Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM Stratford Library – 2203 Main St | Mon–Thurs, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Fri–Sat, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

– 2203 Main St | Mon–Thurs, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Fri–Sat, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Stratford YMCA – 3045 Main St | Mon–Thurs, 5:30 AM – 9:00 PM; Fri 5:30 AM – 7:00 PM; Weekend hours vary

Bridgeport Cooling Centers:

Senior Centers (Weekdays Only): Black Rock – 2676 Fairfield Ave | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM East Side – 268 Putnam St | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Eisenhower – 307 Golden Hill St | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM North End Bethany – 20 Thorme St | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

GBT Station – 710 Water St | Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

– 710 Water St | Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Public Library Branches: Main, Black Rock, Newfield, North, and East Side (Closed for Renovation) – Hours vary by branch

Westport Cooling Center Locations:

Center for Senior Activities – 21 Imperial Ave | Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

– 21 Imperial Ave | Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM MoCA Westport – 19 Newtown Tpke | Mon–Wed, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM; Thurs 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

– 19 Newtown Tpke | Mon–Wed, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM; Thurs 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Westport Library – 20 Jesup Rd | Mon–Thurs, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Fri–Sat, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Sun, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

– 20 Jesup Rd | Mon–Thurs, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Fri–Sat, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Sun, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Westport Weston YMCA – 14 Allen Raymond Ln | Weekdays 5:30 AM – 9:00 PM; Weekends 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

– 14 Allen Raymond Ln | Weekdays 5:30 AM – 9:00 PM; Weekends 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM Westport Museum for History and Culture – 25 Avery Pl | Thurs–Sat, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Health and Safety Reminders:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces

Avoid strenuous activity during peak sun hours (11 AM – 4 PM)

Wear light, loose clothing and stay hydrated

Check in on elderly or isolated individuals

Never leave children or pets in vehicles

For overnight or long-term sheltering, residents are advised to call 2-1-1. Emergency services remain available via 9-1-1. Local updates will continue to be shared on municipal websites and social media.