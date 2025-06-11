GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT SENDING DELEGATION ON BUSINESS RECRUITMENT MISSION TO THE PARIS AIR SHOW

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he will be joining a delegation of Connecticut state officials and business leaders at the 2025 Paris Air Show as part of a business recruitment mission intended to strengthen and support the state’s aerospace industry and the thousands of local jobs that it supports.

The aerospace industry employs nearly 30,000 people in Connecticut, the third highest concentration of aerospace employment in the U.S. The aerospace and defense industry accounts for more than 32% of Connecticut’s total exports.

“Connecticut is one of the top places in the world for aerospace companies to grow and develop, and it is our mission to help our state’s existing aerospace companies thrive and meet with international companies that are looking to establish operations in the U.S. market,” Governor Lamont said. “We want more of the world’s aerospace products to be made in Connecticut, where the world’s best and most talented workforce is located.”

The Paris Air Show is considered one of the most important tradeshows of its kind in the world and is attended by world leaders, governors of several U.S. states, military officials, and some of the top business executives of the commercial aerospace and defense industry. More than 2,454 aerospace and defense companies from throughout the world will be exhibiting.

Governor Lamont will be attending from June 15 to June 17, and his schedule includes attending industry networking events and meeting with several aerospace companies that have expressed interest in establishing operations in the United States. Other officials who are part of Connecticut’s delegation include Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe, Connecticut Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie, and Advance CT President and CEO John Bourdeaux.

The State of Connecticut is sponsoring its own booth that will be occupied by ten aerospace companies with operations in the state, whose executives will be working to secure contracts for their products and services. These companies include:

Air Industries Group

Enjet Aero

Precision Sensors

NE-XT Technologies

Jonal Laboratories

Forecast International

Reno Machine

Production Metals, A Division of Ryerson

Mott Corporation

New England Airfoil Products (NEAP)

“We are excited to be in Paris with a full delegation to demonstrate the critical role Connecticut plays in the aerospace industry,” Commissioner O’Keefe said. “We are here to support our aerospace manufacturers, compete for businesses, introduce the show’s participants to our world-class workforce, and make sure that global companies know that our state is one of the top aerospace markets in the world.”

“We are here because Connecticut is an important player in the global aerospace ecosystem,” Bourdeaux said. “We invest a lot of time and resources into the Paris Air Show because it is a place where business gets done. We must be here to compete against other states, and I am proud to say that Connecticut competes very well in this industry. We have a strong track record in the aerospace sector, and we continue to be successful at bringing new corporate investors to our state.”

Connecticut is the #1 state in the U.S. for aircraft engine and engine parts manufacturing, which contributes more than $6.6 billion to Connecticut’s GDP. Airbus North America Chairman and CEO Robin Hayes called Connecticut the company’s #1 supplier state, with more than one-third of their total U.S. spend going to Connecticut.

Connecticut has been participating in the Paris Air Show and the Farnborough International Air Show in England, which are held in alternating years, since 2006. These two tradeshows are considered the two most important events in the world for the global aerospace industry.

At the 2023 Paris Air Show, conversations between Governor Lamont, AdvanceCT, and Hanwha Aerospace resulted in Hanwha relocating its International Engines Business from South Korea to Cheshire, Connecticut.