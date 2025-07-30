Uncategorized

2021 Cold Case Arrest

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 29, 2025

The Bridgeport Police Department announced today the arrest of 38 year-old Victor “Chapo” Colon, DOB: 07/22/87, of Bridgeport, for the murder of Joselito Calderon inside of the Copa Bar and Restaurant at 181 Lexington Ave. on July 11th, 2021.

Colon was one of several armed suspects who entered the Copa shortly before 1:00 a.m. in a failed robbery attempt. Mr. Calderon was the security guard at the bar/restaurant. He was shot and killed while stopping the robbery.

Victor Colon is a convicted felon. He was charged with Felon Murder, Accessory to Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Attempt Robbery in the First Degree. His bond is $2,000,000.00.

Colon was incarcerated at Robinson Correctional in Enfield at the time of his arrest on Monday. He was also arraigned on Monday.

Bridgeport Police homicide detectives anticipate making additional arrests in the Copa murder and attempted robbery.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

