2021 Cold Case Arrest

The Bridgeport Police Department announced today the arrest of 38 year-old Victor “Chapo” Colon, DOB: 07/22/87, of Bridgeport, for the murder of Joselito Calderon inside of the Copa Bar and Restaurant at 181 Lexington Ave. on July 11th, 2021.

Colon was one of several armed suspects who entered the Copa shortly before 1:00 a.m. in a failed robbery attempt. Mr. Calderon was the security guard at the bar/restaurant. He was shot and killed while stopping the robbery.

Victor Colon is a convicted felon. He was charged with Felon Murder, Accessory to Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Attempt Robbery in the First Degree. His bond is $2,000,000.00.

Colon was incarcerated at Robinson Correctional in Enfield at the time of his arrest on Monday. He was also arraigned on Monday.

Bridgeport Police homicide detectives anticipate making additional arrests in the Copa murder and attempted robbery.