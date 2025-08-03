Westport Appoints Alberto Vargas Jr. as Director of Information Technology

Westport, CT — First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today the appointment of Alberto Vargas Jr. as the Town of Westport’s Director of Information Technology, effective August 4, 2025.

Mr. Vargas has more than 20 years of experience leading digital transformation, modernizing enterprise systems, and strengthening cybersecurity in both public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Director of IT and Business Relationship Manager for ATG Entertainment, where he oversaw enterprise-wide technology strategy, multi-site cloud migrations, cybersecurity enhancements, and digital service modernization across 19 venues in North America.

Previously, Mr. Vargas spent over 8 years with the New York City Department of Finance, where he played a key role in the development and successful creation of NYC’s first citywide mobile hearing platform that boosted digital accessibility by 67% and led cross agency modernization projects focused on cybersecurity, online adjudication, and process automation. He also held senior roles in the financial sector at Citi, where he directed enterprise change management and continuity planning initiatives.

Mr. Vargas holds an MBA in E-Commerce and Business Administration from Walden University and a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Fordham University, where he served as President Emeritus of the Student Organization of Latinos. His professional credentials include Business Relationship Management Professional (BRMP), ITIL v3 Certified, and multiple advanced certifications in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Change Management, and Program Management from Microsoft, Google, IBM, AWS, and Vanderbilt University.

“Alberto is an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said First Selectwoman Tooker. “His track record of transforming IT operations and his vision for leveraging technology to serve the public make him the ideal person to lead our Information Technology Department. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue advancing Westport’s digital infrastructure and services for residents and staff.”

Mr. Vargas added, “I am honored to join the Town of Westport and eager to build on the strong foundation laid by Eileen Zhang. My goal is to deliver secure, innovative, and user-focused technology solutions that enhance Town services and strengthen connections with our community. Leadership for me is empathy plus action.”

Mr. Vargas resides in Brookfield, Connecticut with his wife and 2 children.