Bridgeport Crime is Down Significantly 📉

Chief Porter welcomed DoingItLocal into his office to share the midyear report and said the progress is thanks to a combination of strategic, data-driven policing, modern technology, and strong community engagement.

According to the latest numbers, serious crime in Bridgeport is down 23% compared to this time last year. That includes:

✅ Robberies down 47%

✅ Homicides down 60%

✅ Stolen vehicles down nearly 10%

✅ Felony assaults and shootings are also trending downward

Chief Porter credits the drop to smarter policing — using tools like ShotSpotter, license plate readers, surveillance cameras, and a growing fusion center. A new drone program is also on the way to assist with faster response and better investigations.

Bridgeport is also rebuilding its police ranks. Over 100 new officers have been hired since Porter took over, helping bring back walking beats and more visibility throughout the city.

“We’ve been strategic, we’ve been proactive, and most importantly, we’ve worked with the community,” said Chief Porter. “People feel safer, and that matters just as much as the numbers.”

The department has also improved transparency, giving residents access to crime data through LexisNexis and sharing real-time updates via Veoci reports for the media, expanding the reporting. These reports are something no other local city currently provides to the press. We appreciate the chief’s transparency.