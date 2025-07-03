Bridgeport Valley

Bridgeport Man Arrested in 2023 Ansonia Shots Fired Case

ByAlex

Jul 3, 2025

2025-06-29@Ansonia CT – Xavier Glover, 23, of Bridgeport was arrested on June 29, 2025, in connection to a June 2023 shots fired investigation in Ansonia. Officers had responded to reports of gunfire near Orchard Street and South Street on June 14, 2023. Following an investigation, Glover was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. Glover was held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on June 25, 2025.

