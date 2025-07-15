Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run on Park Avenue

On July 13, 2025, at approximately 9:30 PM, Bridgeport Police and emergency crews responded to Park Avenue and Maplewood Avenue after multiple calls reported a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver. The victim, identified as 81-year-old Angela Pagan of Bridgeport, was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Park Avenue and did not stop after the collision. The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team is actively investigating and urges anyone with information to contact Officer E. Quiles at 203-576-7640 or Eroildo.Quiles@Bridgeportct.gov. Tips can also be left anonymously at 203-576-TIPS.