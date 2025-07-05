New Haven Man Arrested for Two Domestic Violence Incidents in Ansonia

2025-06-24@Ansonia CT – Darryl Giles, 35, of New Haven was arrested on June 24, 2025, on two warrants tied to domestic violence incidents involving the same victim. In the first incident on June 16, Giles allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home in violation of a protective order. In the second, on June 24, he is accused of again violating the order, entering the home and assaulting the victim, causing serious head and facial injuries. He faces multiple charges including assault, burglary, and two counts of violating a protective order. Giles was held on a total of $575,000 bond and arraigned at Derby Superior Court on June 25, 2025.

