Valley

Third Arrest Made in Ansonia Street Takeover Case

ByAlex

Jul 4, 2025

2025-06-30@Ansonia CT – Zackary Bellefeulle, 25, of Enfield turned himself in on June 30, 2025, after a warrant was issued for his role in the April 26 street takeover in Ansonia. Bellefeulle is the third person arrested in connection to the chaotic incident, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues. He faces multiple charges including riot in the first degree, conspiracy to riot, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury. Bellefeulle was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on June 25, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport Valley

Bridgeport Man Arrested in 2023 Ansonia Shots Fired Case

Jul 3, 2025 Alex
Valley

Route 8 Closed In the Valley

Jun 17, 2025 Alex
Valley

AirPods Lead Police to Ansonia Theft, Drugs, and Multiple Arrests

Jun 16, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

State Police 2025 Independence Day Weekend Traffic Statistics 7/3

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Valley

Third Arrest Made in Ansonia Street Takeover Case

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Milford Stratford

Merritt Crash

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Smoldering Mattress

Jul 4, 2025 Alex