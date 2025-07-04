Third Arrest Made in Ansonia Street Takeover Case

2025-06-30@Ansonia CT – Zackary Bellefeulle, 25, of Enfield turned himself in on June 30, 2025, after a warrant was issued for his role in the April 26 street takeover in Ansonia. Bellefeulle is the third person arrested in connection to the chaotic incident, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues. He faces multiple charges including riot in the first degree, conspiracy to riot, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury. Bellefeulle was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on June 25, 2025.

