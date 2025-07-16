Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Grand Opening of Motoplex Fairfield — Fairfield County’s New Destination for Italian Motorcycles and Scooters

Fairfield, CT — The Fairfield business community officially welcomed Motoplex Fairfield with a ribbon cutting ceremony today at its new showroom located at 301 Commerce Drive. Owned and operated by Ryan Ambrifi, Motoplex Fairfield is now open as Fairfield County’s exclusive dealer for legendary Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi.

“Welcome to Motoplex Fairfield,” said Ambrifi during the event. “We are proud to bring the full Italian lifestyle experience to Fairfield County—everything from sales and service to accessories, helmets, and apparel. Whether you ride a scooter or motorcycle, we’ve got you covered with what you need to ride safely and in style.”

Motoplex Fairfield offers new and used motorcycles, scooters, and electric bicycles, as well as factory-certified service, repairs, financing, and a curated selection of parts and gear. Customers can expect a boutique showroom environment that reflects the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation behind each of the four Italian brands it represents.

Located next to luxury auto dealers such as Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, and Hyundai, Motoplex Fairfield positions itself as a premium destination for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts in the region.

For more information, visit www.motoplexfairfield.com

or stop by the showroom at 301 Commerce Drive, Fairfield, CT.