Trumbull

Teen Seriously Injured in Trumbull E-Bike Crash

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 11, 2025

Trumbull, CT – July 11, 2025 – A 15-year-old Trumbull boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bike Thursday evening on Main Street near Whitney Avenue.

According to police, the teen was traveling southbound on Main Street when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. The impact caused significant injuries to the boy, who was transported to a local hospital by Trumbull EMS. First-responding officers administered medical aid at the scene before EMS arrived.

The driver of the vehicle, a Trumbull man, was uninjured and remained on scene, cooperating fully with police. He was the only person in the vehicle. The identities of those involved are currently being withheld.

The Trumbull, Fairfield, and Westport Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash occurred around 6:45 PM on Thursday, July 10, prompting a closure of Main Street (Route 111) in the area of Whitney Avenue for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Trumbull Police at (203) 261-3665.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

