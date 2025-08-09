Brush Fire Shuts Down Lanes on I-95 in Westport

Westport firefighters were dispatched at 12:21 PM Friday to a report of a brush fire on I-95 southbound between Exits 19 and 18. The initial assignment included Engine 5, Engine 2, and Car 3. Upon arrival, Engine 5 found an active brush fire alongside the highway. Car 3 reported that the fire was rapidly spreading due to terrain and wind conditions, prompting a request for additional resources. Engine 4 was called to access the fire from Sasco Creek Road, while Fairfield Fire Department responded with one engine and Rescue 1 to I-95, as well as an engine and Car 3 to assist Engine 4 on Sasco Creek Road.

On the highway side, Engine 2 and Engine 5 deployed two handlines, using tank water from all three engines until a positive water supply was established. From Sasco Creek Road, Engine 4 deployed a third handline, and Fairfield Engine 4 laid more than 1,000 feet of supply hose to provide water for both operations. Access was hampered by rough terrain, thick brush, and a burning ground-level power line. Fairfield Engine 1 then put its ladder pipe into operation, extinguishing remaining hotspots with help from a Westport Police drone.

The fire was successfully contained with assistance from Westport EMS, Connecticut State Police, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Two lanes of I-95 southbound were closed during the incident, along with portions of two local roads. The final units cleared the scene at 3:04 PM.