Press Release – Adult Programs at the Trumbull Library

Financial Tools With Your Library Card

Saturday, August 9 | 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Your library card is a powerful tool for managing your money or building your business. Explore free online resources available through the Trumbull Library that can help you research stocks, mutual funds, and companies, as well as find books and articles on starting or growing a small business. Our tools can help you make informed decisions—without paying for expensive subscriptions. Registration below.

Earwax Sessions: Vinyl & Coffee

Sunday, August 10 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Earwax Sessions is a monthly listening club where we gather and share our favorite music with each other. You can bring a song and say something about it, or just relax and listen. No pressure. No performance. Free coffee and good company. Registration below.

Women & Money Roundtable

Wednesday, August 13 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Virtual)

Join Financial Advisors Julia Strayer and Liz Maccarone for The Women and Money Roundtable. This monthly financial literacy program is designed to educate women of any age about financial matters that affect their lives. Learn, share experiences, and ask questions in a safe, welcoming space. Registration below.

Hoop Fitness and Flow

Saturday, August 16 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hoop Fitness and Flow combines hoop dance with a fitness twist. Burn up to 500 calories in an hour while toning, strengthening your core, and expressing yourself through movement. All hoops are provided, and all levels are welcome. Registration below.

Film Discussion Group

Tuesday, August 19 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Love movies and TV shows? Join Film Critic Joe Meyers for lively discussions about films and streaming hits. Registration below.

Level Up Your Presentations: Speaking Like a Boss

Thursday, August 28 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tired of boring PowerPoints? Learn to create slides that are clear, engaging, and visually effective. Registration below.

Fairchild Nichols Branch – Random Adult Book Club

Monday, August 18 | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

A surprise-genre book club—this month’s pick is The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd. Stop by Fairchild to get your copy. Registration below.

Event Registration:

https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0