Uncategorized

Press Release – Adult Programs at the Trumbull Library

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 9, 2025

Financial Tools With Your Library Card
Saturday, August 9 | 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Your library card is a powerful tool for managing your money or building your business. Explore free online resources available through the Trumbull Library that can help you research stocks, mutual funds, and companies, as well as find books and articles on starting or growing a small business. Our tools can help you make informed decisions—without paying for expensive subscriptions. Registration below.

Earwax Sessions: Vinyl & Coffee
Sunday, August 10 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Earwax Sessions is a monthly listening club where we gather and share our favorite music with each other. You can bring a song and say something about it, or just relax and listen. No pressure. No performance. Free coffee and good company. Registration below.

Women & Money Roundtable
Wednesday, August 13 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Virtual)
Join Financial Advisors Julia Strayer and Liz Maccarone for The Women and Money Roundtable. This monthly financial literacy program is designed to educate women of any age about financial matters that affect their lives. Learn, share experiences, and ask questions in a safe, welcoming space. Registration below.

Hoop Fitness and Flow
Saturday, August 16 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Hoop Fitness and Flow combines hoop dance with a fitness twist. Burn up to 500 calories in an hour while toning, strengthening your core, and expressing yourself through movement. All hoops are provided, and all levels are welcome. Registration below.

Film Discussion Group
Tuesday, August 19 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Love movies and TV shows? Join Film Critic Joe Meyers for lively discussions about films and streaming hits. Registration below.

Level Up Your Presentations: Speaking Like a Boss
Thursday, August 28 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tired of boring PowerPoints? Learn to create slides that are clear, engaging, and visually effective. Registration below.

Fairchild Nichols Branch – Random Adult Book Club
Monday, August 18 | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
A surprise-genre book club—this month’s pick is The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd. Stop by Fairchild to get your copy. Registration below.

Event Registration:
https://trumbull.libcal.com/calendar?cid=15779&t=g&d=0000-00-00&cal=15779&inc=0

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Brush Fire Shuts Down Lanes on I-95 in Westport

Aug 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Search Intensifies for Missing Child in Stratford Waters

Aug 6, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Road Rage Ends In Shots Fired

Aug 5, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Press Release – Adult Programs at the Trumbull Library

Aug 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Brush Fire Shuts Down Lanes on I-95 in Westport

Aug 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Water Rescue

Aug 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Community Support for Little League Championship

Aug 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick