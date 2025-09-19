Senator Tony Hwang Vows to Remain Engaged Until Fairness and Transparency Prevail in Utility Siting Decisions

BRIDGEPORT, CT – At a press conference in Bridgeport, State Senator Tony Hwang (R—Fairfield) once again reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the residents of Fairfield, Southport, and Bridgeport in the ongoing fight for fairness, transparency, social and environmental justice in utility infrastructure siting. Alongside local residents, faith leaders, and community advocates, Senator Hwang underscored that this issue remains top-of-mind and one of his priorities in representing Fairfield and Southport.

“Once again, I stand with all of you, and I want to make it absolutely clear: I will be at every meeting, every discussion, and every critical step of the way until this issue is transparently and equitably resolved,” Senator Hwang declared. “This is not a one-time effort, this is a sustained fight to ensure fairness, equity and justice for our communities. Fairfield, Southport, and Bridgeport deserve to have their voices heard, and I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure that happens.”

Senator Hwang’s remarks come one day after Governor Ned Lamont’s appearance at a press conference at the State Capitol, where he publicly committed to ask the Connecticut Siting Council’s to delay their decision on docket 516R. This pause for greater scrutiny and negotiations is a critical step, providing much-needed time for more thorough discussions and ensuring that the decision-making process remains open and transparent.

“I am deeply appreciative of Governor Lamont’s leadership and his commitment to delay the Council’s decision,” Senator Hwang said. “This is a major recognition of the importance and concern over transparency, accountability and due process of the CT Siting Council. The advocates, state and local leaders concerns were heard loud and clear by the Governor. But we cannot rest yet as this delay would give the intervenors the time and due process needed to ensure that every community is treated fairly and that decisions are made in the light of day, not rushed behind closed doors.”

Senator Hwang expressed his gratitude to Bridgeport’s local leaders, including Mayor Joe Ganim, State Representatives Steve Stafstrom and Antonio Felipe, and State Senator Herron Gaston for their ongoing partnership and support in this critical fight for the people.

“Rep. Stafstrom, Rep. Felipe, Sen. Gaston, and Mayor Ganim have been steadfast allies in this effort,” Senator Hwang added. “Their dedication shows that this is not just a fight for one neighborhood, one city, or one party. It is a fight for every community to have a say in the future of their environment. We will not back down until we see true fairness and respect for all our people.”