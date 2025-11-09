Second-Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue Contained in 30 Minutes

Bridgeport, CT — The Bridgeport Fire Department responded at approximately 8:55 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Wood Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor with extension to the third floor.

A second alarm was transmitted to bring additional resources to the scene. Firefighters brought the incident under control in 30 minutes.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The American Red Cross assisted 8 adults and 3 children with temporary relocation and immediate needs.

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Further information will be released as it becomes available.