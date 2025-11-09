Bridgeport

Second-Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue Contained in 30 Minutes

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 9, 2025

Bridgeport, CT — The Bridgeport Fire Department responded at approximately 8:55 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Wood Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor with extension to the third floor.

A second alarm was transmitted to bring additional resources to the scene. Firefighters brought the incident under control in 30 minutes.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The American Red Cross assisted 8 adults and 3 children with temporary relocation and immediate needs.

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Second Route 8 Crash

Nov 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Route 8 Crash!

Nov 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Woman Struck On Scooter

Nov 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SNAP BENEFITS RELEASED

Nov 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Second-Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue Contained in 30 Minutes

Nov 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library: “The Irish Famine Immigrants of Connecticut”

Nov 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

PUBLIC INVITED TO FAIRFIELD’S ANNUAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

Nov 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick