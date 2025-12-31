Bridgeport Officials Report Sharp Declines in Violent and Property Crime

Bridgeport officials are reporting significant reductions in crime across nearly every major category, including what they described as some of the lowest homicide numbers on record for the city.

According to figures presented by city leaders, violent crime is down 37% overall, while property crime has declined 24%. Homicides are down 66%, and shooting incidents have dropped 30% citywide.

Additional data shows sexual assaults are down 35%, robberies have fallen 46%, and aggravated assaults — including shootings, stabbings, and multi-person fights — are down 28%.

Property crime trends also continue to improve. Burglaries, grand larcenies, and motor vehicle thefts are all down, contributing to the overall decrease. City officials credited a regional auto theft task force, involving surrounding municipalities, with helping drive the reduction in vehicle thefts.

Mayor Joe Ganim said the figures reflect sustained progress rather than short-term fluctuations, emphasizing that the reductions span both violent and non-violent offenses.

Police Chief Roderick Porter noted that the data represents a summary of reported incidents and said the department continues to focus on deterrence, enforcement, and community engagement.

City Council Member Eneida L. Martinez highlighted visible changes in her district along Stratford Avenue and Barnum Avenue, saying decreased criminal activity has transformed the area and improved the quality of life for residents.

Officials also pointed to increased staffing as a contributing factor. The city has hired more than 100 police officers in under two years, with another recruit class scheduled to graduate on January 22. Additional testing is underway to continue expanding the department.

City leaders said they will continue investing in policing, community partnerships, and regional cooperation to maintain and build on the current downward crime trends.