Bridgeport Public Schools Launches First-Ever District Podcast to Strengthen Communication With the Community

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 2, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – December 2, 2025 — Bridgeport Public Schools is launching its first district-wide podcast, The Voice of the District, on Friday, December 5. This new platform is designed to enhance communication with families and the broader community by providing clear, accessible updates on district progress, challenges, and ongoing initiatives.

The podcast will offer direct insight into district priorities, highlight student and staff achievements, and feature conversations that promote transparency and meaningful community engagement. The Voice of the District will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and additional streaming platforms to ensure easy access for all listeners.

Early episodes will include guest interviews with key leaders such as:
State Senator Sujata, sharing legislative perspectives and educational support.

State Representative Christopher Rosario, Chair of the Bridgeport Delegation, discussing advocacy efforts and partnership with Bridgeport Public Schools.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery emphasized the importance of strengthening communication, stating:
“Transparency has been my number one priority since stepping into this role. Keeping our families, community, and stakeholders informed is key to building trust and ensuring everyone understands the work taking place across our district. This podcast is another step toward strengthening that connection.”

Bridgeport Public Schools looks forward to offering this new platform as part of its ongoing commitment to open communication and community partnership.

