GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL FROM MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is activating Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, and remaining in effect until noon on Sunday, January 4, 2026, due to a blast of unusually cold weather that will impact the state during this period, including wind chills during the overnight hours on most of these nights that are expected to drop into the single digits and near zero at times.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warming center is urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1 to find available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

This is the fourth time this month that the protocol has been enacted.

“So far this season we’ve experienced conditions that are unusually cold for what we typically receive during the month of December, and it’s looking like that trend will continue through the remainder of this week and leading into the new year,” Governor Lamont said. “Being outdoors for extended periods in temperatures this cold is dangerous and can even be life threatening, and this protocol enables the state to work with our municipal and nonprofit partners to ensure shelter is available for anyone who needs it.”

The following actions are implemented while the protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.