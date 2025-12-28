Lamont, Tong Push Back on Renewed Trump Effort to Halt Revolution Wind Project

HARTFORD, CT — Governor Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong issued sharp rebukes following a new federal action by the Trump administration aimed at once again halting construction of the Revolution Wind offshore wind project, which is nearing completion.

Governor Lamont called the move erratic and anti-business, warning it would drive up electricity costs for Connecticut residents and businesses. He said the project is critical to ensuring a diverse energy supply, lowering utility costs, and supporting good-paying clean energy jobs, adding that repeated federal interference creates economic uncertainty.

Attorney General Tong said the latest stop work order, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, appears to be an unlawful attempt to sidestep a prior court injunction that already blocked a similar action. Tong noted that Connecticut and Rhode Island previously sued over the earlier stop order, and that a federal court allowed construction to continue. He said the state is reviewing all legal options and vowed that the action would be challenged again.

Revolution Wind is located about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Rhode Island and is expected to begin supplying electricity in 2026, delivering enough power for approximately 350,000 homes, or 2.5% of New England’s electricity supply. The project is projected to save Connecticut and Rhode Island ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years and supports more than 2,500 jobs nationwide, including over 1,000 union construction jobs. State officials emphasized that the project has been fully vetted and approved at every federal and state regulatory level and is backed by binding contracts and legal mandates.