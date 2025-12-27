Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN JANUARY

Dec 27, 2025

1/6–1/31: I Have a Dream Interactive Display
Join us in celebrating MLK, Jr’s birthday by continuing the DREAM! Martin had a dream, what’s your DREAM? Share your dreams for the future on our interactive display! Let’s inspire each other and keep the DREAMs moving forward. Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

1/8: 3:00–4:30 pm: Teen Paint by Number
Need a calming activity before midterms? Paint by number is here! We’ll have various canvases to pick from. Grades 6–12. No registration needed. Location: Lovell Room.

1/9–1/20: Mid-Term Stress Buster Grab ‘N Go
Mid-terms—no problem! Each G’N’G contains note cards, post-its, pens, pencils, stress balls, ERASERS, & some surprises. Stop by the Teen Desk & grab your mid-term prep kit while supplies last. Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

1/12–1/15: 3:00–4:30 pm: Manifest It! 2026
Manifest It! 2026 is here and we are manifesting greatness. Drop in to the Teen Department after school and create a vision board to help achieve your goals. All supplies provided. Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Teen Department.

1/14: All Day: National Dress Up Your Pet Day
We all love our fur friends so let’s share the love! Dress your pet in their best ‘fit’ and post a pic on Discord to celebrate National Dress Up Your Pet Day. Post your pic anytime this month. Don’t have a pet—be creative! There will be a prize for the most ‘likes.’ Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Discord #pop up challenges.

1/26: 4:00–5:30 pm: Candy Sushi
Make “sushi” out of candy and other sweet treats! Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

1/29: 3:30–5:00 pm: Puzzle Mania
Join this friendly competition and see who can complete our puzzle challenge the fastest. Grades 6–12. No registration required. Location: Lovell Room.

