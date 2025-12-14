Stratford Woman Killed After Car Leaves Main Street, Strikes Tree

Stratford police are investigating a fatal one-car crash reported early Saturday morning on Main Street near the intersection of Warner Hill Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m. on December 13, 2025, for a reported motor vehicle accident. Police said the vehicle involved was a 2021 black Mercedes GLA 250 and the driver was the only occupant.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Mercedes was traveling northbound on Main Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The 27-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Detective Joseph Maverley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maverley at (203) 385-4128 or jmaverley@townofstratford.com

.