Stratford

Stratford Woman Killed After Car Leaves Main Street, Strikes Tree

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 13, 2025

Stratford police are investigating a fatal one-car crash reported early Saturday morning on Main Street near the intersection of Warner Hill Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m. on December 13, 2025, for a reported motor vehicle accident. Police said the vehicle involved was a 2021 black Mercedes GLA 250 and the driver was the only occupant.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Mercedes was traveling northbound on Main Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The 27-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Detective Joseph Maverley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maverley at (203) 385-4128 or jmaverley@townofstratford.com

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

