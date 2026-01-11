Crash Outside Church Leaves One Trapped

Emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle crash outside a church at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Central Avenue, where multiple people were injured, and one driver had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Firefighters arrived to find at least one occupant trapped inside a heavily damaged car. Crews used specialized extrication tools to free the driver while EMS personnel treated victims at the scene. Several injured individuals were transported to area hospitals for further medical evaluation.

The crash occurred near a church property, drawing a large emergency response and temporarily impacting traffic in the area as first responders worked to secure the scene and assist the injured. Authorities have not released details on the cause of the collision or the conditions of those involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department, and no additional information has been made public at this time.

2026-01-11@11:12pm– #Bridgeport CT