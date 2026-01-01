Man Shot on Main Street Two Hours Into the New Year

Two hours into the New Year, a person was shot on Main Street in Bridgeport, prompting an early-morning response from the Bridgeport Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Main Street following reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is not listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. No further information was released at this time.