Bridgeport

Man Shot on Main Street Two Hours Into the New Year

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 1, 2026

Two hours into the New Year, a person was shot on Main Street in Bridgeport, prompting an early-morning response from the Bridgeport Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Main Street following reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is not listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. No further information was released at this time.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

