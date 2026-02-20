Bridgeport Now Hiring 911 Dispatchers

The City of Bridgeport is currently accepting applications for Public Safety Telecommunicators — the 911 dispatchers who answer emergency calls and coordinate police, fire and EMS response throughout the city.
Working inside the Emergency Communications Center, telecommunicators handle both emergency and non-emergency calls, gather critical information from callers, dispatch first responders, and stay in constant radio contact with units in the field. The position is considered a vital part of public safety and often serves as the first point of contact during emergencies.
Pay & Benefits
The position offers a starting salary of approximately $46,000+ annually, along with a full municipal benefits package, including:
- Medical and dental insurance
- Paid vacation, holidays and sick time
- Shift differential for nights and overnights
- Overtime opportunities
- Pension participation
- Tuition reimbursement and career advancement opportunities
Applicants must pass a civil service exam, background check, and required training certifications.
How To Apply
Apply online here:
https://www.policeapp.com/Dispatcher-Bridgeport-Emergency-Communications-Center-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/6423/