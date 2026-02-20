Bridgeport

Bridgeport Now Hiring 911 Dispatchers

ByStephen Krauchick

The City of Bridgeport is currently accepting applications for Public Safety Telecommunicators — the 911 dispatchers who answer emergency calls and coordinate police, fire and EMS response throughout the city.

Working inside the Emergency Communications Center, telecommunicators handle both emergency and non-emergency calls, gather critical information from callers, dispatch first responders, and stay in constant radio contact with units in the field. The position is considered a vital part of public safety and often serves as the first point of contact during emergencies.

Pay & Benefits

The position offers a starting salary of approximately $46,000+ annually, along with a full municipal benefits package, including:

  • Medical and dental insurance
  • Paid vacation, holidays and sick time
  • Shift differential for nights and overnights
  • Overtime opportunities
  • Pension participation
  • Tuition reimbursement and career advancement opportunities

Applicants must pass a civil service exam, background check, and required training certifications.

How To Apply

Apply online here:
https://www.policeapp.com/Dispatcher-Bridgeport-Emergency-Communications-Center-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/6423/

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

