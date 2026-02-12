The City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center Announce Open Applications for Public Safety Telecommunicator Positions

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center have announced that applications are now open for Public Safety Telecommunicator positions. The City has announced that eleven positions are currently open and are encouraging all interested individuals to apply. Public Safety Telecommunicators are vital to the City’s emergency response and are typically responsible for taking and recording urgent calls through 911 dispatch.

Competitive benefits are being offered to all prospective candidates, with a starting wage of $24.79 per hour. The deadline for application submissions is March 1, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Open house sessions will also be hosted during the month of February to provide further information on the position and what to expect while taking the exam. These open house sessions will be held at the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center on February 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM and February 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM. Applicants only need to attend one open house session and not both.

“Our Public Safety Telecommunicators do more than just take calls,” stated Mayor Ganim. “Our first responders are in an incredibly important career field that not only benefits them and their families but impacts our residents as well. If you want to become a part of a team that helps save lives, I encourage everyone to apply to be a Public Safety Telecommunicator in Bridgeport.”

Acting Director of the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center, Dave Reyes, stated, “We’ve chosen to waive the application fee for Bridgeport residents during this year’s application process. Because of this, we want Bridgeport residents to know that by choosing to be a Public Safety Telecommunicator in Bridgeport, they’re giving back to their communities in many ways than one. We also want individuals from other cities and towns to apply, knowing that Bridgeport can serve as the setting for an impactful career.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit PoliceApp.com/BridgeportECC to learn more about the position or to apply. Applicants are also encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/4r6wFEm to apply for either of the open house sessions.