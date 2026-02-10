Bridgeport

Update: Pedestrian Struck on East Washington Ave Remains in Critical Condition

ByAlex

Feb 10, 2026

On February 9, 2026, at approximately 7:29 p.m., the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received multiple calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle near the 100 block of East Washington Avenue.

Bridgeport Police Officers responded to the scene and observed a pedestrian trapped underneath a gray vehicle in the eastbound lane. Bridgeport Fire Engine 1 arrived and extricated the pedestrian from beneath the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Bridgeport Hospital via AMR.

The scene was secured, and the Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to conduct an on-scene reconstruction. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 63-year-old Bridgeport male pedestrian was walking westbound on East Washington Avenue within the eastbound lane when he stumbled and fell in the roadway. A gray vehicle, operated by a 56-year-old Bridgeport female, was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue, subsequently ran over the pedestrian, and came to a stop with the pedestrian trapped underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle operator and her 29-year-old Bridgeport passenger declined medical treatment and did not report any injuries. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

The collision remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Rory Anderson at (203) 576-7640 or via email at rory.anderson@bridgeportct.gov.

